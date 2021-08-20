Award for Amrita varsity

Coimbatore

20 August 2021 23:48 IST

Amrita Vishwa Vidyaeetham has won the ‘One District One Green Champion’ award for clean campus.

According to a press release, District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex presented the award instituted by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Ministry of Education.

The Ministry, while conferring the award, had taken into account various hygiene parameters – student-toilet ratio, hostel cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, availability of clean water among others.

Deputy Dean S. Mahadevan received the award.