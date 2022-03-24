AVP opens fifth branch in Muscat

The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited recently opened its fifth branch of Coimbatore Ayurveda Centre (CAC) in Ma’abela in Muscat, Oman.

A release said that Muhanna Nasser Al Muslahi, Director General of Private Health Establishment, Ministry of Health, Oman inaugurated the branch in the presence of Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Oman, and C. Devidas Varier, managing director of AVP on March 18. CAC chairman Yousuf Al Aamri, managing director Babu Kolora and chief executive officer Bijesh Kolora were also present.

KMCH gets stroke care award

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) received the World Stroke Organisation Angels Diamond Status award in stroke treatment and care.

A release issued by KMCH said that the hospital was given the award for excellence in stroke care for the fourth quarter in 2021. It said that the Angels Initiative aims to optimise the standard of treatment in stroke centres worldwide and improve patient outcomes by setting global benchmarks for best practice care. KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami congratulated the Comprehensive Stroke Care team for the achievement.