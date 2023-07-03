HamberMenu
Avoid using mobile phones, Salem SP tells students

July 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP), R. Sivakumar, advised students to avoid using mobile phones.

To welcome first-year students to the Government Women’s Arts College at Gorimedu, a function was organised on behalf of the college administration on Monday. Participating in the function, Mr. Sivakumar said cyber crimes had increased in recent years across the country. Students should avoid sharing their photos in social media. Unnecessary use of mobile phones would cause many problems. Students should use mobile phones carefully, Mr. Sivakumar added.

At the Government Arts College at Kumarasamipatti, faculties welcomed first-year students by giving sweets.

