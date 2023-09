September 23, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The city police have instructed the public not to utilise the L&T Bypass road for jogging or walking in the mornings.

Citing the death of a morning walker Maheshkumkar (40) in a hit and run case, earlier this week, the police said in a statement that the road is meant for fast movement of vehicles, and that morning walkers and joggers must avoid the stretch and utilise village roads and grounds instead.