‘Avoid travelling to Kerala, Karnataka’

The Nilgiris district administration has issued guidelines to residents to avoid travelling to neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

In a release, the district administration said that schools would be closed for children up to Class 5 till March 31, and cinemas too had been closed.

As a preventative step, the district administration advised residents to avoid travelling to Kerala and Karnataka till the spread of the infection was brought under control.

Organisers of temple festivals were urged to keep the surroundings where the festivals were organised clean. They were requested to try their utmost to postpone the festivals to after March 31.

Temples, mosques and churches had been asked to create awareness among visitors about the symptoms of COVID-19, and issue advise to people exhibiting symptoms not to gather on their premises.

People with low immunity, especially young children and the elderly, had also been urged to avoid going to crowded places to prevent any chance of contracting the virus.