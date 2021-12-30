Avoid public gatherings for New Year celebrations: Coimbatore City Police

Coimbatore

30 December 2021 18:00 IST

As the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 looms over the arrival of the New Year, the Coimbatore City Police have appealed to the public to avoid public gatherings and large crowds during the New Year’s eve celebrations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police said those visiting places of worships, shopping malls, restaurants, textile shops and other recreation spots must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. All commercial establishments must maintain registers for visitors and allow people after thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entrances. The existing restrictions on social, cultural and political gatherings would continue to be in force as per guidelines issued by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,050 city police personnel would be engaged on New Year bandobust duty from Friday evening to the early hours of Saturday to ensure public order and smooth movement vehicular traffic, the statement said. To check people entering the city, 11 check posts would be functioning on the borders of the Coimbatore City Police limits and 44 bike beats and 23 mobile patrols would be covering important and sensitive areas. There would be 45 vehicle checking points in the city.

Surveillance on vehicular traffic would be strengthened with the deployment of police personnel on important roads including Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, Pollachi Road, Thadagam Road, Palakkad Main Road, Race Course Road, Cowley Brown Road, Maruthamalai Road, Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road. The Coimbatore City Police had identified nine locations prone to crowd- gathering areas, 13 important junctions and 66 places of worships and would strengthen the police presence in these locations, according to the statement.

Any adverse incident or occurrence of crimes related to New Year celebrations shall be communicated to the Coimbatore City Police Control Room at 0422-2300970 and 94981 81213 and via WhatsApp at 81900 00100. Appropriate action would be initiated and the identity of informants would be kept confidential, the police said in the statement.