Avoid mass gatherings at religious places: Collector

The district administration on Friday conducted a meeting with officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, bishops and maulavis here and advised them to avoid mass gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19.

District Collector S.A. Raman along with police and health officials conducted the meeting with representatives of different beliefs and requested them to avoid mass gatherings for prayers and limit them to daily customary activities. The representatives also extended full cooperation to the district administration in the preventive measures.

Mr. Raman inspected the isolation ward and separate outpatient ward set up at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for treating COVID-19 patients along with Dean R.Balajinathan and other Department heads and reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Raman told presspersons stern action would be taken against those spreading rumours on COVID-19.

The Collector said that there was only one inter-State border in the district and it would be closed if required. “It shares border with Karnataka and we are limiting the number of inter-State buses. If need arises, the border will be closed,” he said. The district administration has also temporarily suspended conduct of livestock markets.

According to health officials, 81 persons are under home surveillance in the district.

To prevent the spread of the virus, members of Thalavaipatti panchayat have set up wash basins near two bus stops - milk dairy and Sithanur bus stops.

The panchayat representatives advised the public to wash hands before boarding and after alighting from buses.

Special Correspondent adds from Dharmapuri

The district administration has urged all churches, mosques and madrassas to suspend group sermons, meetings and group prayers up to March 31.

The administration has also suspended all the weekly grievances redress meetings and mass contact programmes under the Collector and the District Revenue Officer, and the monthly farmers grievances redress meeting.

A public grievance box has been placed at the Collectorate for the petitions to be dropped.