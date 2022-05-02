‘Avoid giving ration smart card to non-family member to get commodities’

The district administration has appealed to public distribution system smart card holders to avoid giving their cards to persons other than their family members to get commodities.

In a release issued here on Monday, the administration said the smart card-based public distribution system using biometric identification system was in vogue in the State since October 1, 2020.

Either the head of the family or any family member could use the card and by leaving their thumb impression on the scanner could get the goods.

They would do well to avoid giving the smart card to a person from outside their family to get the commodities. Elederly persons or differently abled persons or those undergoing treatment or those unable to go in person to the nearby fair price shop would do well to authorise a person to get goods against their card and get the authorisation approved at the taluk supply office or deputy tahsildar office, the release said.

It also asked the public distribution system beneficiaries to avoid reselling the goods they bought from fair price shops as it led to smuggling and was an offence punishable under Essential Commodities Act of 1955, the release added.

