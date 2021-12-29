Avinashilingam university recognised for its contribution to women empowerment

The institution secures fifth rank in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, a deemed university, has secured the fifth rank in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

A release from the institution said it secured the fifth rank among state university and deemed university under government and government-aided (technical) category. The fifth rank was in recognition of the service it had rendered to women empowerment.

Managing Trustee T.S.K. Meenakshi Sundaram, Chancellor S.P. Thiyagarajan and Vice Chancellor V. Bharathi Harishankar congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff who worked hard for the recognition.