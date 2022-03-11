Avinashi Town Panchayat official placed under suspension

Commissioner of Town Panchayats R. Selvaraj has placed the Executive Officer (EO) of Avinashi Town Panchayat under suspension following complaint from a woman staff member.

According to Assistant Director of Town Panchayats (Erode Zone) K. Venkatesan, Executive Officer Anandhan was placed under suspension till further orders on March 9 following a complaint from the woman staff member regarding his alleged “indisciplined behaviour.” She had submitted a complaint to the higher officials in Chennai recently, he said, without revealing the nature of the complaint.

Following the suspension, senior officials conducted inquiries with other staff members at the Town Panchayat office in Avinashi on Thursday and Friday, he said. Based on the outcome of the inquiries, charges will be framed and departmental action will be initiated, according to Mr. Venkatesan.

The suspended EO had served in Avinashi for five months and was previously the EO of Thirumuruganpoondi Town Panchayat, prior to its upgrade as Municipality in 2021.