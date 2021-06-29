Avinashi tahsildar transferred as part of reshuffle

The tahsildar, M. Tamilselvan, was embroiled in a controversy after he allegedly directed a meat stall owner not to sell beef

Following the controversy over Avinashi tahsildar M. Tamilselvan allegedly directing a meat stall owner to not sell beef, the Tiruppur district administration has transferred him as part of a reshuffle of tahsildar-level officials.

As per the order issued by District Collector S. Vineeth late on Monday, a copy of which was available with The Hindu, Mr. Tamilselvan was posted as the special tahsildar (Social Security Scheme) at Uthukuli taluk office in the existing vacancy. K.P. Raghavi, who was formerly the special tahsildar (Social Security Scheme) at Tiruppur South taluk, was posted as the new tahsildar of Avinashi taluk.

New tahsildars were also appointed for Dharapuram, Uthukuli, Madathukulam and Tiruppur South taluks as part of the reshuffle. Revenue Department sources on Tuesday claimed that this was only a routine reshuffle of officials carried out by the district administration.

The controversy began on Sunday, when a video of Mr. Tamilselvan inspecting a meat stall at Kanankulam in Ayyampalayam village panchayat the previous night, where he was seen asking the stall’s owner to not sell beef, went viral on social media platforms. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Twitter that the District Collector has been directed to conduct an inquiry into this incident and that further action will be initiated soon.

On Monday, various organisations led by Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front staged a demonstration outside the Avinashi taluk office demanding action against the tahsildar.