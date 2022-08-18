Avinashi Road in Coimbatore to witness traffic diversions for pier works at junctions

Fun Mall junction is the first of 15 junctions on Avinashi Road which will be closed for pier works. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Avinashi Road will soon have major traffic diversions as the State Highways Department is starting construction of piers at major junctions for the flyover between Uppilipalayam – Goldwins.

The State Highways Department will start works on Friday to construct a pier at Fun Mall junction.

An official of the Department said 22 piers will come up at 15 junctions on Avinashi Road for the flyover. Each pier work will take about three weeks and traffic will have to be diverted through an alternative route for that period. Of the 15 junctions, nine are major and traffic diversion will be only for these locations. The Department plans to take up one junction at a time.

On Thursday, officials of the Department conducted dynamic load test at Fun Mall junction. “We do the tests in random. As many as 22 tests need to be done and we have completed 12,” the official said.

Of the total number of 306 piers needed for the project, 272 have been constructed. Out of the remaining 34 piers to be constructed, 22 will come at junctions including Hope College, Fun Mall, PSG College of Arts and Science, Esso Bunk, Nava India, Lakshmi Mills, GKNM Hospital, Anna Silai and LIC junction, said the police.

As the works start at Fun Mall junction, vehicles will not be allowed to cross the road. Vehicles from Peelamedu to Tiruchi Road that are now passing via Fun Mall junction, link road and GV Residency will have to take a right turn at Krishnammal College junction and use PSG Hospital road to reach the link road to proceed further.

Similarly, vehicles from Tiruchi Road that are now passing via GV Residency road, link road and Fun Mall junction to proceed towards airport junction will have to take alternative routes via Subbakonar road and Varadharajapuram main road or via Subbakonar road, Masakalipalayam link road and Kamarajar Road to reach Hope College to proceed further.