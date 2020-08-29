Avinashi Road flyover works to commence soon

COIMBATORE

29 August 2020 23:27 IST

The State Highways Department is all set to commence works for the flyover on Avinashi Road.

An official of the department said the work order has to be issued and construction will commence, probably in a month. The project at ₹1,157 crore (excluding land acquisition cost) will see construction of a four-lane flyover for nearly 10 km on Avinashi Road from Uppilipalayam. It is scheduled to be completed in four years. The flyover will have four up ramps and four down ramps at Anna Statue junction, Hope College junction, Kalapatti junction, and Nava India junction.

The official said the land acquisition process for 18,000 sq.mt is also on. Additional land is required only for the ramps and service road. Hence, work will start at the earliest for the main structure. The pillars will be raised along the proposed stretch for the flyover.

Vehicle movement will be permitted on a single lane on either side of the existing road, the official said. Traffic diversion will be needed only when the main structure is built at the junctions, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said it would be better to finish land acquisition and then take up construction of an infrastructure project. However, since the Avinashi Road flyover is a long-pending demand for the city and has four-year time for completion, commencing construction works without completing land acquisition is acceptable. The government should do the land acquisition simultaneously. A separate team should focus on land acquisition.

Further, Tiruchi Road, Mettupalayam Road and Avinashi Road are the main roads for Coimbatore. Flyover works will be going on all these roads soon. In an effort to facilitate easy flow of traffic, the Sowripalayam Road should be developed so that cars and two-wheelers can use it. All possible hardships that the road users may face should be thought of and steps taken immediately to find solutions to the problems, he said.