Avinashi Road flyover works set to take off

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation for the ₹1,620-cr project

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah laying the foundation on Saturday for a 10-km flyover on Avinashi Road, the construction works are expected to begin shortly. An official of the State Highways Department said a bhoomi puja would be performed here, probably within a week.

This is the longest flyover in the State running from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins in Coimbatore city. The four-lane flyover project will include four up ramps and four down ramps. To be constructed at a total cost of ₹1,620 crore and completed in four years, the project involves land acquisition. Though land acquisition is minimum, it has to be completed soon. Part of the acquisition details has been submitted to the government and the rest will be shared within a week.

Shifting of utility lines will have to be done too and the Highways Department is discussing this with the other departments concerned. Alternative land should be provided to them. “All the works - shifting of utility lines, construction, and land acquisition - will go on simultaneously,” the official said. The traffic signals also need to be removed when the construction work is taken up at the junctions. Vehicle movement will be permitted on a single lane on either side of the existing road, the official said.