Avinashi Road flyover work: traffic diversion takes effect for erecting pillars

April 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The city police began effecting traffic diversions with effect from Saturday evening to facilitate construction of pillars at J.M. Bakery signal, Addis Street, LIC Junction, and Anna Statue areas for the Avinashi Road flyover project.

Vehicles from Avinashi Road Old Flyover and Nanjappa Road have to avoid turning right at J.M. Bakery signal towards Immanuel Church Road, and instead move straight to take the right turn at LIC Junction and resume journey along Huzur Road.

Movement of vehicles from Huzur Road to Avinashi Road via LIC Junction will not be permitted. Vehicles from Railway Junction, and District Court Complex Road to Gandhipuram/ Avinashi Road must proceed to J.M. Bakery Signal, and turn right to resume journey.

Vehicles coming from Nanjappa Road will be permitted to take a ‘U’ turn at J.M. Bakery signal, and proceed along Avinashi Road Old Flyover.

Vehicles coming from Addis Street towards Avinashi Road will be allowed only on the left side. Movement of vehicles from J.M. Signal to Immanuel Church Road or right side of Avinashi Road Old Flyover will not be permitted. Likewise, movement of vehicles along Railway Junction and District Court Complex to Addis Street via J.M. Bakery will not be permitted.

Instead, the vehicles will be permitted along District Collectorate and Old Post Office Road, and take a ‘U’ turn beneath Avinashi Road Old Flyover, to reach Avinashi Road, and take the left side at J.J. Bakery Signal to reach Addis Street. Alternatively, the vehicles can turn right at J.M. Bakery Signal and take the left in front of Avinashi Road-VOC Grounds to resume journey.

Vehicles from Gandhipuram to LIC Junction will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Avinashi Road. Instead, the vehicles must take a left turn at the LIC Junction, move towards Avinashi Road-Anna Statue Junction, take a right turn and resume journey along Huzur Road.

Movement of vehicles from Anna Statue to Gandhipuram via LIC Junction will not be permitted. Instead, the vehicles have to take a right turn at Anna Statue, move towards Dr. Balasundaram Road to reach Gandhipuram. Further, other vehicles from Anna Statue will be permitted on the left side via Huzur Road. Vehicles will not be permitted to move straight from Anna Statue to LIC Junction along Avinashi Road. Also, vehicles from Gandhipuram taking the route of Dr. Balasundaram Road and Anna Statue will not be permitted to take a right turn towards LIC Junction. The vehicles have to move straight to Huzur Road, and resume journey.

From Red Cross area vehicles will be permitted only between Huzur Road and Race Course Police Station. Vehicles will not be allowed to go beyond Race Course Police Station towards Huzur Road. Instead, vehicles have to take the right turn at Race Course Police Station and move along K.G. Theatre Junction to resume journey.

Change of bus stop

The Immanuel Church bus stop/Uppilipalayam stop have been shifted to the entrance of South Tahsildar office.