Avinashi road flyover main works in Coimbatore likely to be over by the end of 2024

Published - July 20, 2024 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The State Highways Department is hopeful of completing the main carriageway works for Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city by the end of 2024.

The State Highways Department is hopeful of completing the main carriageway works for Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city by the end of 2024. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State Highways Department is hopeful of completing the main carriageway of the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city by the end of December this year.

An official of the department said the entire project, including the ramps, is likely to be completed by the end of next March.

The department earlier said it will complete the main carriageway of the flyover for about 10 km from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins by the end of September this year.

It started works to construct the flyover at over ₹1,000 crore almost four years ago. Works for construction of two piers near the Hope College started last month. “The State government and the Railways will sign an MoU next week to construct the deck across the railway crossing near Hope College. If the MoU is signed, that portion will be completed soon,” the official said. Though the police announced traffic diversion last month for this work, the diversions will be implemented fully when the works pick up pace.

Land acquisition is going on for the ramp works and there may be delays in construction of drains in some locations. Otherwise, the entire project will be completed by the end of March 2025, the official added.

The public have been facing traffic snarls on Avinashi Road, especially near Hope College, because of the works.

