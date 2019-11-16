Avinashi Road flyover design expected to be approved soon

The State Highways Department expects design approval for the Avinashi Road flyover soon.

An official of the Department here said verification of the design was under way and the approval was expected shortly. Officials were preparing the documents required for administrative sanction and would send it to the head quarters office shortly. The design under consideration now does not include provision for Metro Rail project, the official added.

There have been reports that the project would take off soon. Officials here had earlier said that the Department was awaiting administrative sanction for the project.

The 10.6 km, four-lane flyover from Uppilipalayam to near Kovai Medical Centre Hospital would have entry and exit ramps for vehicles near Anna Statute, Fun Mall junction, Hope College, and Airport junction, according to an earlier design proposed.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said, “We hope the design is already finalised and approved. Only then the Department can ask for administrative sanction. Since this is an important project for the city, all the Departments concerned should give priority to it and take the required action at the earliest.” Senior officials of the departments concerned should take part in meetings so that there was better co-ordination at the time of execution. The Government should also grant its sanction soon so that the bids could be called without delay. The Avinashi Road flyover project was proposed to take off before the flyover work on Tiruchi Road was taken up. But even now the approval for design was awaited. Efforts should be taken to ensure that the project takes off when the Tiruchi Road flyover works near completion, he said.