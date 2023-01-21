ADVERTISEMENT

Avinashi land surveyor transferred to the Nilgiris following corruption allegations

January 21, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The land surveyor attached to Avinashi taluk in Tiruppur district was transferred to the Nilgiris following corruption allegations by farmers.

The transfer came in the aftermath of a sit-in protest staged by members of various farmers’ associations from Tiruppur district at the Avinashi taluk office against land surveyor Mohan Babu a few days ago, accusing him of demanding bribe for works.

After the protest, the association members gave a petition to Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth demanding departmental action against the official. After a preliminary inquiry, the official was served with a memo under rule 17 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Based on the report by Mr. Vineeth, Director of Survey and Settlement T.G. Vinay issued an order transferring Mr. Babu to Kundah taluk in the Nilgiris district in the existing vacancy, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US