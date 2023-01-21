HamberMenu
Avinashi land surveyor transferred to the Nilgiris following corruption allegations

January 21, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The land surveyor attached to Avinashi taluk in Tiruppur district was transferred to the Nilgiris following corruption allegations by farmers.

The transfer came in the aftermath of a sit-in protest staged by members of various farmers’ associations from Tiruppur district at the Avinashi taluk office against land surveyor Mohan Babu a few days ago, accusing him of demanding bribe for works.

After the protest, the association members gave a petition to Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth demanding departmental action against the official. After a preliminary inquiry, the official was served with a memo under rule 17 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Based on the report by Mr. Vineeth, Director of Survey and Settlement T.G. Vinay issued an order transferring Mr. Babu to Kundah taluk in the Nilgiris district in the existing vacancy, said a release.

