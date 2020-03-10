Avian flu: poultry products from Kerala, Karnataka banned in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Following reports on avian flu outbreak in Kerala, the district administration has imposed a ban on all poultry products from Kerala and Karnataka brought into the district.

“A temporary ban on poultry products is being enforced due to reports on bird flu in Kerala,” the district administration stated in a press release, adding that vehicles carrying poultry products from both Kerala and Karnataka would not be allowed into the Nilgiris.

Furthermore, teams from the department of animal husbandry, including assistant veterinarians, inspectors, and assistants will be stationed at all border checkposts between Kerala and Karnataka, with officials being directed to conduct strict checks on the types of products being brought into the district. Officials are also disinfecting vehicles passing into the district at the checkposts.

The reports on bird flu in neighbouring Kerala have had a direct influence on meat shops selling poultry in the Nilgiris, merchants said. They said that bird flu scare and spread of COVID-19 across India have led to a downward surge in demand for poultry products in the Nilgiris and a reduction in the price of meat.