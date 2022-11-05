Avian flu: 50 rapid response teams readied in Erode district

ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that there is no avian flu case reported in the district and added that 50 rapid response teams (RRTs) were kept ready to take precautionary measures to prevent the flu from spreading to birds in the district.

A release said that flu has been confirmed in birds at Alappuzha district of Kerala and preventive measures were being taken across the district. Avian influenza can spread to poultry, ducks, water birds and other birds. Since the flu, H5N1 can lead to the deaths of birds and poultry, and in the absence of a vaccine, only biosecurity measures will ensure protection of birds, the release added. The Department of Animal Husbandry is monitoring all the poultry farms, Vellode Bird Sanctuary and other birds in the district. A total of 50 RRTs (rapid response teams) were formed and kept ready”, he said.

The release asked poultry farmers not to purchase chicks, ducks, eggs, feed or ingredients for manufacturing poultry feeds from Kerala and cull birds that were purchased from Kerala in the last one month. “If death of poultry was reported, the bird should be buried in a disposal pit and Chlorine dioxide should be sprayed on the farm premises”, the release said. In case of the death of a bird under mysterious circumstances, it should be immediately reported to the officials, the release added.