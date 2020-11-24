Average number of cases continues to decrease in the Nilgiris

More than 2 lakh swab samples had been collected and tested from tourists and residents in the Nilgiris since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the Health Department said.

The officials said that over the last couple of weeks, the average daily caseload had seen a steady yet substantial decrease to below 30 cases. In fact, on Saturday, only eight persons tested positive, the first time in the last few months that the daily caseload had dipped below double digits.

Despite the decrease, the officials said the number of swab tests conducted each day would remain the same for the foreseeable future. The number of containment zones in the district had decreased from a couple of hundred till a few months ago to just 105 on Monday, they added.

The district administration continued to strictly enforce personal distancing norms as well as making it mandatory for tourists and residents stepping out of their homes and hotels to wear mask. Signage had been put up across the district warning people to wear mask and ensure personal distancing.