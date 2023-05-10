Avenues for collaboration with Codissia will be explored: DRDL Director

May 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, will explore avenues for collaborating with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) to source products for aerospace and missile applications, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Director G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, said on Wednesday.

“There are lots that could be done together with small-scale enterprises where new ideas are generated,” Dr. Murthy said, inaugurating the eighth edition of SUBCON 2023 organised by Codissia Intec Technology Centre as a platform for vendor development.

The DRDL Director, who also inaugurated a grand exhibition showcasing the strengths of industrial sector in the region in the manufacture of machine tools, auto components, sheet metal fabrication, engineering devices, foundry, plastic, and farm machinery and equipment, said growth of small enterprises that would pave the way for cutting down imports and stepping up exports was required for strengthening the country’s exchequer.

Industry associations provide the confidence to individual entrepreneurs to take risks, he said, complimenting Codissia for organising the event for strengthening capacities of its members.

The three-day event envisages providing opportunity for small-scale industries to meet the country’s leading manufacturers and several large and medium enterprises to ramp up their operations. More than 1.5 lakh visitors are expected to visit the exhibition projecting Coimbatore as a major hub of MSME sector in India with multiple products in multiple segments, according to the organisers.

The inauguration was followed by talks by experts on ‘connecting SMBs to emerging global business opportunities’; ‘SMB- plan for growth and opportunities in large projects’; ‘banking solutions for SMBs’; ‘how does a small to mid-size manufacturer plan for growth?’; ‘initiative towards empowering SMB - policies and implementation strategy of the State’; strengthening of SMEs - productivity and global competitiveness’, and ‘best practices in sub-contract manufacturing - strategies and relationships’.

The talks were followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Small to Big - Proven Growth Methodologies’ from successful entrepreneurs, and and ‘Small is Big’ conclave and award function.