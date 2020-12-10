Avadhanapatty lake will be opened for tourists from today

Avadhanapatty lake and the children’s park will be opened for on Friday.
On Thursday, the park witnessed an overhaul with boat men dusting up and washing the life jackets. With tourists spots set to open up in the upcoming days for the public, the park will open just in time for the holiday season.
Avadhanapatty lake with its boat house and children’s park is perhaps the only recreational spots in Krishnagiri falling on the Krishnagiri-Hosur national highway lending respite to the inter-state commuters and tourists passing by Krishnagiri. It has been a low-budget getaway for families taking the day out on weekends.
The reasonably wooded park and its well-kept environs, and the abutting Avadhanapatty lake were closed down with the onset of COVID-19 and the lockdown since March.
The park and the lake were given a re-haul a few years ago as part of the administration’s bid to boost footfall of the floating tourists traffic that pass through the district. Given its location on the national highway, the park and the lake was pepped up not just as a pit stop for floating commute traffic but also to the resident dwellers. The park, the lake and its boat tours are set to open up its counters for the public giving a semblance of normalcy during a dire pandemic, albeit with safety protocols.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath