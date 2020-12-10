Avadhanapatty lake will be opened for tourists from today

Avadhanapatty lake and the children’s park will be opened for on Friday.

On Thursday, the park witnessed an overhaul with boat men dusting up and washing the life jackets. With tourists spots set to open up in the upcoming days for the public, the park will open just in time for the holiday season.

Avadhanapatty lake with its boat house and children’s park is perhaps the only recreational spots in Krishnagiri falling on the Krishnagiri-Hosur national highway lending respite to the inter-state commuters and tourists passing by Krishnagiri. It has been a low-budget getaway for families taking the day out on weekends.

The reasonably wooded park and its well-kept environs, and the abutting Avadhanapatty lake were closed down with the onset of COVID-19 and the lockdown since March.

The park and the lake were given a re-haul a few years ago as part of the administration’s bid to boost footfall of the floating tourists traffic that pass through the district. Given its location on the national highway, the park and the lake was pepped up not just as a pit stop for floating commute traffic but also to the resident dwellers. The park, the lake and its boat tours are set to open up its counters for the public giving a semblance of normalcy during a dire pandemic, albeit with safety protocols.