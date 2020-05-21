Autorickshaws will run from June 1, says Coimbatore MP

Autorickshaws in the Coimbatore Corporation limits will ply from June 1, irrespective of whether the State government allows it or not, asserted Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan on Thursday.

The MP, along with leaders from 13 autorickshaw unions led by president of Coimbatore District Association of All Auto Rickshaw Workers Union P. K. Sukumaran, submitted a petition to Collector K. Rajamani to discuss the situation of auto drivers, whose livelihoods were affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Natarajan told presspersons prior to the meeting that the drivers “expect, hope and request” that the State government would allow plying of autorickshaws by June 1.

“The drivers will be a part of the fight against COVID-19,” he said, claiming that none of the auto drivers intended to violate the prohibitory orders.

Mr. Natarajan and the union leaders staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate prior to the meeting, which lasted for only a few minutes as the police requested them to cut short the demonstration to prevent crowding.

According to R. Selvam, district president of CITU-affiliated Auto Drivers Union, nearly 12,000 autorickshaws plied in Coimbatore city and suburbs.

The State government must provide cash assistance of ₹ 10,000 to all the auto drivers to compensate for the lack of earnings in the past two months due to the lockdown, he demanded.

Mr. Sukumaran said that all the unions in Coimbatore district had declared that the autorickshaws would run from June 1. The union leaders also petitioned Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan, requesting to withdraw the cases filed on auto drivers in the city, he said. “Only some autos are now plying for essential services. Those drivers should not be booked by the police,” Mr. Sukumaran said.