Autorickshaws in Salem continue to carry more school students than permitted

January 29, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

As autorickshaws in the city continue to carry more than the permitted number of school students, social activists have urged the Transport Department to take action to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

While traffic rules state that only three passengers are allowed to travel in an autorickshaw, more than seven to ten school students can be found travelling in them at any given time. Sometimes students are even seen seated on the edge of the driver’s seat. Every time the issue is raised, city police and transport department conduct meetings with the autorickshaw drivers, but the practice continues nevertheless, and is not only limited to autorickshaws, with vans and taxis also doing the same.

A. Ashokan, Chairman of the Federation of Consumer Organization of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (FEDCOT), stated that while it’s easy to blame vehicle drivers for the transportation of school children, parents should also take responsibility. Parents often choose to send their children in these vehicles for a lower monthly fee, without realising the risks involved. They also do not check if the vehicles have proper permits and insurance, which could cause complications in case of an accident. “In the past, the Transport Department found that as many as 20-30% of autorickshaws carrying students did not have proper documentation. To prevent any accidents, the district administration should instruct all departments, including the police and transport departments, to conduct regular vehicle checks, especially near schools, and impose hefty fines,” Mr. Asokan said, emphasising that this action must be taken before any unfortunate incidents occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials attached to the Transport department said that the strength of the department was insufficient to conduct regular inspections.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner K.M. Prabhakaran assured to increase vehicle checkups and slap more fines as per the new traffic rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT