Autorickshaws hinder pedestrian movement in front of Coimbatore Railway Junction

Published - June 24, 2024 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Autorickshaws parked in front of the Coimbatore Railway Junction eat up pedestrian space. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Autorickshaws parked in front of Coimbatore Railway Junction hinder pedestrian movement in the area.

As thousands of people come to Coimbatore Railway Junction round the clock, the State Bank Road always remains congested. The district administration should co-ordinate with the railways and provide parking space for autorickshaws on the Junction premises, said K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

Citizens Voice Club president C.M. Jayaraman said passengers would suffer if the autorickshaws were not available at the Junction. It was for the district administration and the Corporation to study the problem and create parking space at both the entrances of the Junction.

