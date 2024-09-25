ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw workers’ union highlights charter of demands

Published - September 25, 2024 08:20 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The CITU-affiliated Coimbatore Autorickshaw Workers’ Welfare Association has called upon the State Government to take strict action against Rapido bike taxis.

Rapido was exploiting the youngsters who wanted to do some earning in part time. Vehicles meant for own use should not be commercially operated and motor vehicle rules prescribe stringent punishment for the same. People risk their lives by using the Rapido two-wheeler taxis in the event of an accident and none will be eligible for insurance claims. Hence, following the footsteps Karnataka and Maharashtra, the association either wanted a ban on Rapido bike taxis or else revoke the permit, FC and taxes for autorickshaws.

Fixation of meter fare was done 11 years ago and after 2013, fuel prices have skyrocketed and as per the High Court directive it wanted the DMK government to negotiate with the trade unions and fix the meter fare. Pressing for these demands a demonstration was held in front of the Regional Transport Office (Central) in which hundreds of auto workers took part.

