Autorickshaw trade union members stage flash protest

Published - September 21, 2024 10:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Thiruma Auto Drivers Association staged a road roko condemning the removal of their trade union flag pole on the busy Gandhiji Road here on Saturday.

The members were upset because the flag pole and the association name board featuring a picture of their party president, Thol. Thirumavalavan, were removed. After holding talks with Tahsildar Muthukrishnan and police personnel, the protest was withdrawn. Prior to this, the members submitted a petition to the district police requesting action.

