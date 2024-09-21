Autorickshaw trade union members stage flash protest

Members of Thiruma Auto Drivers Association staged a road roko condemning the removal of their trade union flag pole on the busy Gandhiji Road here on Saturday.

The members were upset because the flag pole and the association name board featuring a picture of their party president, Thol. Thirumavalavan, were removed. After holding talks with Tahsildar Muthukrishnan and police personnel, the protest was withdrawn. Prior to this, the members submitted a petition to the district police requesting action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.