Autorickshaw falls into UGD pit in Salem, three escape unhurt

Staff Reporter Salem
September 05, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The autorickshaw that fell into the UGD pit at Devendrapuram in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons escaped unhurt after an autorickshaw fell into a pit that was dug for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Ameerjan (30) of Kitchipalayam, an auto driver, and two of his relatives were returning from the Salem Railway Junction on Sunday evening. While they reached Devendrapuram, Ameerjan found barricades put up on the road due to UGD works. He removed the barricades and proceeded on the road. The two-day downpour resulted in rainwater stagnation in the pits dug for UGD work.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When he passed through a massive pit in the middle of the road that was filled with rainwater, the auto started to submerge. Immediately, the trio got down from the auto. Later, the auto was taken out of the pit with the help of a crane. The Town Police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app