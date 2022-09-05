Autorickshaw falls into UGD pit in Salem, three escape unhurt

The autorickshaw that fell into the UGD pit at Devendrapuram in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons escaped unhurt after an autorickshaw fell into a pit that was dug for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works.

According to the police, Ameerjan (30) of Kitchipalayam, an auto driver, and two of his relatives were returning from the Salem Railway Junction on Sunday evening. While they reached Devendrapuram, Ameerjan found barricades put up on the road due to UGD works. He removed the barricades and proceeded on the road. The two-day downpour resulted in rainwater stagnation in the pits dug for UGD work.

When he passed through a massive pit in the middle of the road that was filled with rainwater, the auto started to submerge. Immediately, the trio got down from the auto. Later, the auto was taken out of the pit with the help of a crane. The Town Police are investigating.