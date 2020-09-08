Coimbatore

Autorickshaw drivers stage protest

Nearly 50 autorickshaw drivers staged a sit-in demonstration on Monday alleging harassment by micro financing institutions to repay their equated monthly instalment (EMI) for vehicle loans.

According to M.G. Prabakaran, State general secretary of Independent Vehicle Owners and Drivers Union, the drivers staged the protest on the premises of a private finance company in Ramanathapuram. Noting that the demand for autorickshaws had not picked up despite the relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, he alleged that the institutions had been repeatedly demanding repayment of EMI for vehicle loans.

Mr. Prabakaran said the demonstration was withdrawn after police officials held talks with the drivers.

Sources in the Revenue Department and Transport Department said instructions to take action against private institutions that demand repayment of EMIs had not been received yet.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 10:14:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/autorickshaw-drivers-stage-protest/article32555269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story