Autorickshaw drivers stage protest

Nearly 50 autorickshaw drivers staged a sit-in demonstration on Monday alleging harassment by micro financing institutions to repay their equated monthly instalment (EMI) for vehicle loans.

According to M.G. Prabakaran, State general secretary of Independent Vehicle Owners and Drivers Union, the drivers staged the protest on the premises of a private finance company in Ramanathapuram. Noting that the demand for autorickshaws had not picked up despite the relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, he alleged that the institutions had been repeatedly demanding repayment of EMI for vehicle loans.

Mr. Prabakaran said the demonstration was withdrawn after police officials held talks with the drivers.

Sources in the Revenue Department and Transport Department said instructions to take action against private institutions that demand repayment of EMIs had not been received yet.