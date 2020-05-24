Autorickshaw drivers feel the pinch of one-passenger rule

Auto rickshaws in Coimbatore city did not find sufficient customers on Saturday due to the State government’s regulation of allowing only one passenger per vehicle.

Coimbatore

24 May 2020 22:54 IST

They complain of insufficient number of customers on Day 1

With the State government allowing auto rickshaws to ply after nearly two months, many drivers in Coimbatore were left disappointed as they did not get sufficient number of rides due to the one-passenger rule on Saturday.

A. Anbazhagan, an auto rickshaw driver for nearly 35 years, said that he did not take his vehicle outside his residence in Ramanathapuram after his friends told him that they did not get any rides since morning. “Who will hire autorickshaw for one passenger?,” he asked. The State government must allow at least two passengers, he suggested. Being a part of a popular taxi aggregator company, Mr. Anbazhagan said that he turned on the mobile application around Saturday noon in hopes of finding a ride.

“I got one ride at 6.30 a.m. After that, there was nothing,” said S. Suganya, another auto rickshaw driver. She was part of the 10 women drivers who petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani on May 18 to allow auto rickshaws to function again as the livelihoods of the drivers were affected due to the nationwide lockdown. All COVID-19 precautionary measures such as use of hand sanitisers and masks have been implemented by the drivers across the city, she said. The State government must also consider providing compensation to the autorickshaw drivers as they were out of jobs for nearly two months,she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Salem Staff Reporter adds

In Salem and Namakkal districts, only a few autorickshaws were operated on Saturday.

Salem District Auto Drivers Welfare Union president S.K.Thyagarajan said, “there are about 8,000 autorickshaws in the district and only 10% of those were hired by customers on Saturday. Governments must allow at least two persons to travel in an autorickshaw, only then public would be able to manage the fare. Also, passengers who are travelling to hospitals are generally accompanied by another person. We have requested the Transport Department officials here to extend the deadline for fitness certificate and road tax payment by another six months.” He added that the government must consider revising auto rickshaw fare

Namakkal District AITUC president S. Manivel said that very few auto rickshaws turned up at the stands.

“Train and bus services have not started and so there were not many takers for auto rickshaw services.”