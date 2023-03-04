Autorickshaw drivers clueless in handling competition from bike taxis in Coimbatore

March 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Autorickshaws in the city fear threat to their livelihood from the presence of bike taxis, going by their aggressive handling of suspicious-looking motorcyclists dropping customers at the railway station and the bus stands.

Autorickshaw drivers say it has now become difficult for them to identify the bike taxis as they operate on the sly, with a specific database of customers. For, bike taxi riders have no compulsion to wear uniforms.

“There is no legal scope for bike taxi operators to function anywhere. We do take action when information about people acting as bike taxi riders are brought to our notice,” a senior official of the Transport Department said, adding: “The onus is on customers availing the utility of the bike taxi services to know that they are also at risk, and would face complications, in case of any accident,” the official said.

There is already a verticial division among the autorickshaw drivers - those aligned with aggregators like Uber and Ola, and independent operators at specific stands. The independent operators charge heftily, and the tariff is not less than ₹100 even if the distance of travel is just a few kilometres.

But then, it is another matter that even the autorickshaw drivers attached to aggregators levy extra charges from the customers to operate a ride.

It is under such circumstances that the bike taxis are able to operate without the notice of the authorities. There is no reason for the customers to bring this to the notice of the authorities since they are beneficiaries of a cheap and faster mode of travel in chaotic traffic conditions.

According to officials of the Transport Department, the problem is indeed vexatious with no quick-fix solution.

They point out that the autorickshaw drivers, who detect illegal bike taxi riders have the responsibility of handing them over to the police.

According to Kumaran, an autorickshaw driver at the railway station, there is now a trend of bike taxi riders from outside Coimbatore stationing their vehicles in the city, and commuting every day to the city to make a living by donning the mantle of bike taxi riders from morning to evening.

“The situation is tricky. There is nothing we can do if a bike taxi rider drops a customer under the pretext of being a friend or a relative,” he said.