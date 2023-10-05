ADVERTISEMENT

Autopsy reveals elephant calf died after carnivore attack

October 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: Autopsy conducted on Thursday on an elephant calf that was found dead at Kallar Reserve Forest area in Mettupalayam Range indicated carnivore attack to be the cause.

The autopsy was performed by Forest Veterinarian Sukumar in the presence of senior officials of the Forest department and representatives of non-government organisations.

The elephant calf, aged about two years, was identified as a male. The autopsy report said the elephant calf had died a few days back. The carcass was left at the spot for predators to feed on, Forest Department sources said.

Camera traps have been installed around the location to monitor movement of wild animals, sources added.

