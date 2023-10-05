HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autopsy reveals elephant calf died after carnivore attack

October 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: Autopsy conducted on Thursday on an elephant calf that was found dead at Kallar Reserve Forest area in Mettupalayam Range indicated carnivore attack to be the cause.

The autopsy was performed by Forest Veterinarian Sukumar in the presence of senior officials of the Forest department and representatives of non-government organisations.

The elephant calf, aged about two years, was identified as a male. The autopsy report said the elephant calf had died a few days back. The carcass was left at the spot for predators to feed on, Forest Department sources said.

Camera traps have been installed around the location to monitor movement of wild animals, sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.