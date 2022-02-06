Autopsy done on carcasses of two elephants

Forest Department on Sunday autopsied the carcass of the female elephant that was found dead near Baralikadu tribal settlement in Karamadai Forest Range.

Officials said that Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve K. Rajesh Kumar carried out the autopsy.. Aged to be around 30 years old, the elephant was seven months pregnant and was attacked by a male elephant with tusks, which might have caused its death, according to the officials. The carcass was burnt after the autopsy.

The Forest Department also carried out the autopsy of the carcass of a five-year-old male elephant that was found within the Manombolly Forest Range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday. Official said that carcass was found on Friday, following which Forest Veterinary Officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division A. Sukumar inspected it on Saturday and observed bleeding from its trunks. Its samples were sent to test for anthrax and after the results returned as negative, the personnel carried out the autopsy on Sunday. Its biological samples were collected to be sent for laboratory testing to ascertain the cause of death, according to the officials.