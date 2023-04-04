Autopsy conducted on two elephants in Hogenakkal

April 04, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Autopsy was conducted on the two adult elephants that were found dead in two different reserve forests of Hogenakkal forest range in Dharmapuri.

According to the Forest Department, the autopsy on the female elephant aged 16 in Chinnar beat of Guthirayan reserve forest in Hogenakkal forest range was inconclusive due to the putrefied state of the carcass in the river, while indicating skull injury as a probable cause of death.

The elephant was found in a partially putrefied condition with traumatic skull injuries. It was washed down a distance by the river due to the flow of water downstream and all major lesions were washed off, according to the autopsy.

When asked if the skull trauma could have been caused in the wild, District Forest Officer of Dharmapuri K.V.A. Naidu said the elephant was washed downstream after death and its body was fed on by aquatic life, washing off lesions. External examination was inconclusive and internal organs were already in putrefied state.

“However, teams have been formed to perambulate the area to identify any direct/indirect evidence of elephant struggle in nearby areas,” Mr.Naidu said.

The male elephant aged around about 11 years old had died of peritonitis (inflammation of the peritoneum in the abdomen), according to the autopsy. The elephant was found dead in Madhaiyanjerry section of Pennagaram reserve forest in Hogenakkal range.

“Death by intestinal inflammation could have been caused by a range of factors,” the DFO said.

According to the DFO, unlike the forests of Hosur, the forests in Palacode, Pennagaram and Hogenakkal do not have bamboo and are largely degraded forests. Forest depredation due to human activities like encroachments, illegal cattle pens, intensive cattle grazing affecting natural regeneration of forests are various factors shrinking the foraging areas and availability. In addition, free-roaming cattle are not vaccinated. “Infections may be caused by a range of factors – from water, fodder intake, spread from other wildlife, or unvaccinated cattle or naturally from surviving in the wild,” said Mr. Naidu.

In the past month, three adult elephants - two female and one Makhna - had died by electrocution by an illegal electric farm fence here in Palacodde followed by the death of a 4-month-old calf days after it was rescued from a farm well here and later relocated to Theppakadu camp.