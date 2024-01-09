GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Autopsy conducted on 36-year-old man allegedly beaten to death by police

January 09, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In a case related to the death of a 36-year-old man from Thoothukudi, allegedly due to police assault, an autopsy was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, as per the orders of the Madras High Court here on Tuesday.

In his complaint to Chennimalai police on January 5, 2024, M. Mariyappan, 43, of Agaram village in Vallanadu panchayat in Thoothukudi district, said his brother M. Balakrishnan came to Erode on December 26, 2023, with his friends. On January 2, 2024, his lawyer Bala informed him over phone that Balakrishnan was beaten to death by police and the body was kept at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Mariyappan and his family found external injuries and blood stains on Balakrishnan’s body. His friends said they were consuming liquor at a Tasmac bar at Palayapalayam on December 27, 2023, when a police team picked up Balakrishnan and his friends Prakash, Bharathi and three others. While four others were released, Balakrishnan and Prakash, were retained in custody. The complainant claimed that his brother was beaten to death by the police and demanded action against the police team. A case under Section 176 (1A) (i) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Conduct was registered.

On January 5, the family moved the Madras High Court demanding the autopsy be conducted outside of Perundurai. The court directed that the autopsy be conducted at Coimbatore by a three-member team of doctors in the presence of G. Munikumar, Judicial Magistrate in-charge, Perundurai, and that the process be videographed. The autopsy was performed on Tuesday.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar said that based on the postmortem report and investigation, a charge sheet would be filed.

