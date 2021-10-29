Coimbatore

Automobile scrap shop gutted

An automobile scrap shop on Nanjundapuram Road here was gutted in fire on Thursday.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that the fire was reported in the shop at Sripathy Nagar around 1.45 p.m. Coimbatore south fire station received a call at 1.50 p.m. and two fire tenders were sent to the location.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the scrap dealership had parts of old cars stored in an area of about an acre. A portion of the scrap caught fire and think smoke spread in the locality.

The fire was fully extinguished after two more fire tenders from Peelamedu and Ganpathy fire stations were brought to the location.

District Fire Officer Annadurai and Coimbatore south station officer S. Velusamy led the firefighting.


