Automatic water control systems helps panchayat save cost

January 23, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

Automatic water control systems installed in 10 overhead tanks in nine habitations in Ponmudi panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union have helped the local body save ₹56,000 a month besides ensuring prompt water supply to households and preventing wastage.

On Tuesday, the Department of Information and Public Relations Office organised a field trip to the panchayat during which officials of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) demonstrated the working of the system. DRDA officials said based on the directions of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, panchayat fund of ₹15 lakh was utilised and the system, under the project iNeer, was installed in 10 overhead water tanks in the habitations. In the traditional method currently in use, the motor is switched on and switched off manually when the water overflows in the tank. “In the new system, if the water reaches the maximum storage level in the tank, the motor gets switched off automatically,” officials said and added that wastage of water is prevented.

“If there is a change in distribution time, people are informed in the WhatsApp group,” they said. Officials said this also reduced electricity consumption and streamlined the maintenance of motors and pipelines. “The panchayat was able to reduce power charges and other costs every month,” they added.

The project was installed on a pilot basis in the panchayat and administrative sanction was given to install the system in 87 panchayats. The panchayat presidents were explained the features of the system and its benefits.

DRDA Executive Engineer Ramasamy, Assistant Director (Panchayats) Surya, Assistant Executive Engineer Sundar, Perundurai Block Development Officer Shanmuga Priya, panchayat president Thangavel and other officials were present.