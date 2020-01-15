Automatic traffic signal comes up near Sulur

A new automatic traffic signal has come up at Pappampatti Pirivu near Sulur. The signal post is also fitted with surveillance cameras for all directions.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of police Sujit Kumar inaugurated the signal and surveillance cameras at a function held recently.

Mr. Kumar said that the new arrangement would improve traffic regulation, monitoring of vehicular movement, and help in reducing traffic accidents.

Officials attached to rural police said that the new automatic traffic signal was set up at the junction as part of accident prevention and traffic regulation.

They said that Sandfits Foundries set up the new traffic signal post with surveillance cameras under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme for the Sulur police coming under Karumathampatti sub-division.

The rural police had earlier identified Pappampatti Pirivu as one of the accident-prone areas in Sulur police station limits.

A.V. Varadarajan, chairman of Sandfits Foundries, and K. Balamurugan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karumathampatti, were present.