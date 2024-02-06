ADVERTISEMENT

Automatic number plate recognition cameras to track traffic violations at Coimbatore’s Sungam junction

February 06, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) inspecting the mini control room for the newly installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and surveillance cameras at Sungam junction in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arranagement

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed by the Coimbatore City Police at the busy Sungam junction became operational on Tuesday.

The police have installed seven ANPR cameras to detect number plates of vehicles involved in traffic violations, and seven surveillance cameras to capture the images of the vehicles detected for violation.

With the intersection of five roads, including the arterial Tiruchi Road and Ukkadam – Sungam bypass, the junction at Sungam witnesses heavy vehicular movement.

The traffic violation detection system will detect signal jumping, riding two-wheeler without helmet, triple riding and wrong side driving. Number plates of such vehicles will be captured by the ANPR cameras. Vehicle number plates detected by the ANPR cameras will also be useful for the police in other aspects, including prevention and detection of crimes, said the police.

Feeds from these cameras can be viewed from the city police control room. The violation detection software installed at the control room will be integrated with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) server, where the images from the cameras can be cross-verified with the vehicle registration details of the owner. E-challans will then be sent to owners of vehicles that are detected for violations, the police said.

The Commissioner also inaugurated a pedestrian actuated signal crossing at Sungam in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Rajarajan.

