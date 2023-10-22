Automated voice calls to remind traffic violators in Coimbatore, as over ₹30 crore fine amount pending

October 22, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With fine amount of ₹33 crore imposed on traffic violators pending to be collected, the Coimbatore City Police will soon launch automated voice calls to remind them of the pendency. The police had carried out a trial of the automated voice calls and collected around ₹ 5 lakh from defaulters last month.

According to City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, around 2,000 cases of traffic violations are reported in the city a day. These include speeding, two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, four-wheeler drivers not fastening seat belts, driving under the influence of alcohol, using mobile phone while driving, and jumping red signal.

While the police personnel collect fine amount from nearly 30 % of the violators on the spot, the remaining motorists do not pay immediately. Majority of them also fail to pay later. The police found out that they pay the fine only when the vehicle is sold or while closing the vehicle loan, or while renewing the registration certificate.

In a move to collect the pending fine amount, the police developed a software with the support of a city-based IT firm. Under this, the police will collect details of defaulters and automated voice calls will be made to their mobile numbers.

These calls will remind the defaulters about the pending fines and instruct them to pay them at the earliest to avoid further legal action. Besides making the calls, the software will also send a link to the defaulters that can be used to pay the pending fine.