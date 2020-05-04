Automated thermal scanner installed at Tiruppur Collectorate

As part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19, an automated thermal scanner was installed at the entrance of the District Collectorate in Tiruppur on Monday.
Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar inspected the walk-through scanner on Monday morning. The scanner was designed by Priyam Industries and Engineering Private Limited.
“The equipment will help scan many people at the same time,” said M. Prabhu, assistant manager at Priyam Industries and Engineering. After the company installed similar automated thermal scanners at the Salem Collectorate in April, the Tiruppur District Administration contacted them. The scanner costing ₹ 25,000 was installed free of cost at Tiruppur Collectorate, Mr. Prabhu said.
Mr. Prabhu said that more such automated thermal scanners would be installed in other districts in the future.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.