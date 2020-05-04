Automated thermal scanner installed at Tiruppur Collectorate

As part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19, an automated thermal scanner was installed at the entrance of the District Collectorate in Tiruppur on Monday.

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar inspected the walk-through scanner on Monday morning. The scanner was designed by Priyam Industries and Engineering Private Limited.

“The equipment will help scan many people at the same time,” said M. Prabhu, assistant manager at Priyam Industries and Engineering. After the company installed similar automated thermal scanners at the Salem Collectorate in April, the Tiruppur District Administration contacted them. The scanner costing ₹ 25,000 was installed free of cost at Tiruppur Collectorate, Mr. Prabhu said.

Mr. Prabhu said that more such automated thermal scanners would be installed in other districts in the future.