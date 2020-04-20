Automated thermal scanner installed at Salem Corporation office

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh launched the use of automated thermal scanner at the Corporation office here on Monday. The device was funded using CSR funds from Indian Bank and it was designed by M. Anand, a scientist from the Nilgiris.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sadheesh said, “the automated thermal scanner would be kept at public gathering places to check human temperature. Another device would be placed at Urban Primary Health Centre in Kumarasamipatti.”

He said that similar devices would be placed at other public gathering places also.

“If the temperature is beyond permissible limit then they would be immediately referred to hospital,” he said.

City Health Officer K. Parthibhan said that temperature up to 100 degree Fahrenheit can be considered normal and beyond it, persons would be referred to hospital.

Mr. Sadheesh also said that a team has been formed to inspect areas were charitable organisations or individuals wish to distribute food and to ensure safety standards are followed.

He said, “the State government and High Court has issued various guidelines regarding distribution of food. Interested persons can contact the Corporation and a team from the civic body would inspect whether the distribution is being done following all safety and hygiene standards. Till date, we have given permission for nine persons for distribution of relief materials at nine places here.”

M. Anand said the device was designed with the motive of preventing the spread of the disease to those who are in close proximity with those temperatures is being checked.

S.Jaisankar, Technical Advisor from Department of Science and Technology, said that the device would prevent spread of the disease as there is no human intervention.