ADVERTISEMENT

Automated rain gauge station coming up at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore

Published - May 29, 2024 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In addition to the two existing manual rain gauge stations at Thondamuthur Block Development office and Viraliyur, a new automated rain gauge station is coming up at Parameshwarampalayam in Thondamuthur.

The Disaster Management department is executing the work. In the manual rain gauge stations, workers will have to physically visit and measure the rainfall and report to the Collectorate. But, in the automated rain gauge stations, the temperature, rainfall and wind speed can be monitored directly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US