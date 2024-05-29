Automated rain gauge station coming up at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore

In addition to the two existing manual rain gauge stations at Thondamuthur Block Development office and Viraliyur, a new automated rain gauge station is coming up at Parameshwarampalayam in Thondamuthur.

The Disaster Management department is executing the work. In the manual rain gauge stations, workers will have to physically visit and measure the rainfall and report to the Collectorate. But, in the automated rain gauge stations, the temperature, rainfall and wind speed can be monitored directly.