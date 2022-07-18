Automated pedestrian-friendly traffic management system launched in Coimbatore

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan after inaugurating the pedestrian-friendly traffic management system at the Lakshmi Mills Junction in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police have launched an automatic pedestrian-friendly traffic management system at three places across the city to facilitate easy movement of pedestrians at zebra crossings.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the system at the Lakshmi Mills Junction, here on Monday.

Mr. Balakrishnan told the reporters that it was implemented on the lines of ‘pedestrianisation of traffic control’, a traffic management system predominantly used in Western countries.

On the same lines, the city police have implemented the ‘pedestrian-friendly traffic management system’, that gives more importance to pedestrians than vehicles, he added.

In the entire automated system, a dedicated countdown time slot would be given to the pedestrians to cross the road in the zebra crossings. In order to utilise the time effectively during the red signal, awareness audios about best traffic practices would be broadcasted in all the signals. During the traffic recess, light music would be played to reduce the stress, he added.

“Now, the audio clippings are being broadcasted at the signal level. Soon the system will be integrated and broadcasted from the central traffic control room,” said the Commissioner.

He said, “so far, this system was installed at three traffic signals in the city, and we have planned to expand this to all the signals at the earliest.”

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) N. Mathivanan has instructed motorists to stop before the stop line to facilitate the movement of pedestrians.