Auto rickshaw drivers petition District Collector

Members of the Coimbatore District All Auto Trade Union Federation submitted a petition to the District Collector demanding action against auto rickshaws drivers plying with ‘Meter Auto’ signs and operators of bike taxi services.

Meter Auto

The petition said that a few auto rickshaw drivers, who do not have membership in any trade unions, ply autos with ‘Meter Auto’ boards, claiming that they collect fares fixed by the State government.

The petition urged the Collector to remove such signs from the auto rickshaws till the State government determines the fare.

The drivers also accused the auto rickshaws operating using mobile taxi applications, which charges more than the fixed fare amount, according to the petition.

R. Selvam, one of the petitioners, wanted the State government to fix a minimum fare of ₹ 30 and ₹ 15 for every additional kilometre. The fares cannot be uniform throughout the State, he added.