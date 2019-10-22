Auto rickshaw drivers demand ban on bike taxis

Auto rickshaw drivers from 13 unions called for a ban on two-wheeler taxi services.

Coimbatore District Association of All Auto Rickshaw Workers Union, led by president P.K. Sukumaran, submitted a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani during the grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday. The petition alleged that corporate companies that run two-wheeler taxi services “earn in lakhs every day through commissions.” The claimed that these were detrimental to the livelihoods of auto rickshaw and four-wheeler taxi drivers.

Weavers seek wage increase

Joint Association of Handloom Owners Unions from Coimbatore and Tiruppur demanded an increase in wages by 50 % to the handloom weavers. According to the a petition submitted to Mr. Rajamani, their present wages are no longer commensurable with the hike in spare parts and electricity bills. “It has been six years since we received an increase in wages for handloom sector,” the weavers said in the petition, noting that there were over two lakh handlooms in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, of which 95 % was operated on daily wages.

Wild boar menace

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association demanded action against wild boars that enter agricultural lands and destroy crops. The petition said that the wild boar menace was prevalent in Anamalai, Thondamuthur and Periyanaickenpalayam Blocks and the crops destroyed included coconuts and tapioca. The farmers also alleged that the Forest Department did not take steps to curb this menace.

‘Drones breach privacy’

Residents of Kandiyankoil village at Pongalur Block in Tiruppur submitted a petition to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan here on Monday alleging that a petroleum company employed drones to survey land in their area, breaching the privacy of residents. The petition claimed that the drones were operated on October 14 in the village where many of the houses, particularly toilets, did not have a roof. The residents demanded action against those who illegally operated the drones.